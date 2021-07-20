Haken drummer Raymond Hearne joins Kyros in video for cover of The Good Doctor

UK prog rockers Kyros have released a video for their cover of Haken's The Good Doctor. The new video features guest appearances from Haken drummer Raymond Hearne and Ihlo's Andy Robison.

The Good Doctor is taken from Kyros' upcoming new album Recover, a collection of cover songs featuring special guests that the band recorded throughout lockdown last year as well as some more choice cuts to add to the collection. You can see the artwork and choice of covers below.

"We’ve always worn our influences on our sleeves when it comes to how we approach the Kyros material, so it felt appropriate to take that a step further through the lockdown period and dedicate one of our Isolation Gigs to paying homage to some of our favourite songs from some of our favourite bands," says Kyros' Shelby Logan Warne. "When it came to putting this out as a proper release, we wanted to take yet another step further and throw a few more songs into the mix and explore some deeper cuts. And thus, Recover was born!"

"Recording The Good Doctor with Kyros (on what felt like the hottest day of 2020!) was super fun and almost felt like playing a Haken show again," adds Hearne. "The guys did a great job with this cover version, working in all manner of cool Kyros quirks and a beautiful array of Scottish male vocal tones. Truly wonderful!"

Recover will be released on CD and digital format on August 20 through White Star Records.

Pre-order Recover.

(Image credit: White Star Records)

Kyros: Recover

1. Behind The Lines // Genesis

2. Force Ten // Rush

3. Under My Skin // Jukebox The Ghost

4. The Fluke // Devin Townsend

5. Closing In // Imogen Heap

6. FU // Sordid Pink

7. Heartstrings ft. John Mitchell // Frost*

8. Where's My Thing? // Rush

9. The Good Doctor ft. Ray Hearne & Andy Robison // Haken

10. Because of You // Giraffe