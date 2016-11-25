Bumblefoot's message to fellow Guns N' Roses ex Buckethead

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal can be seen below interrupted an interview to send a personal message to his predecessor Buckethead.

Buckethead was a member of Axl Rose’s outfit from 2000 to 2004, and he was replaced two years later by Bumblefoot, who remained until 2014 – although he avoided confirming his departure for some time afterwards.

And although the pair never worked together in their Guns N’ Roses years, they’d discussed the possibility earlier in their careers.

Towards the end of an interview with Nova Radio Newcastle, filmed by EzeazPi, Bumblefoot is told the camera operator is a Buckethead fan.

He says: “You don’t have to choose – you can have us both. Tell you what, he’ll play guitar, I’ll sing, then I’ll harmonise and we’ll sort it out. We’ll make something special together.

“I’ll give a shout to Mr Buckethead. Hello! We met long ago, before you joined Guns, before I joined Guns. We were going to make some music together in the late 90s. Never happened.

“But if you ever want to do it, find me. I would love to work with you. While we can – seriously, life is short.

“Right now, on the other side of the camera, they’re going, ‘Yes! Yes!’ But I would love to. Bucket, you’re a phenomenal musician and someday, if you want to make music together, I’d love to find a way to pull that off.”

Earlier in the interview Bumblefoot is asked about supergroup Art Of Anarchy, who hired Creed frontman Scott Stapp in place of late vocalist Scott Weiland, and who recently played their first shows.

Asked about the wellbeing of Stapp, who suffered mental health issues in 2014, the guitarist says: “He’s fine. He’s on top of his game and he’s got a great support system.

“Everyone’s rooting for him. Everyone is very happy to see him get through the challenges he had. He’s fine. He’s good.”

He adds of Weiland: “He took the music, he had free-rein to do whatever he wanted with it, and within a month we had 10 interesting songs. It didn’t get past that, though – that’s the thing.

“It’s a fresh start with Scott Stapp. We’re building everything from the ground up, and you can hear it in the new stuff. It has a definite personality.”

