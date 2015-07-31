Bumblefoot on his GnR status: Clues are out there

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal still won’t confirm or deny whether he’s left Guns N’ Roses – but he says his previous comments make his position clear.

He’s been fielding questions about his status in Axl Rose’s outfit since the beginning of the year, describing his position as “awkward” and adding that he was “taking a bullet” in not answering directly. He later explained he’d never settled in the band.

Fellow guitarist DJ Ashba announced he’d quit GNR this week in order to concentrate on his work with Sixx:AM.

Asked to clarify his position, Bumblefoot tells Gary Graff (via Blabbermouth): “That is the thing I am not to elaborate on – I think there’s enough clues out there for you to figure out what I’m up to.”

He adds: “Everything I’m doing has a future and a bigger plan. The solo stuff, the other bands, the producing, the charity and educational things – these are all the things I love that I’ve really missed.

“I’m very happy putting my time back into that. It’s really what I should be doing.”

Meanwhile, GNR drummer Frank Ferrer says the band will continue despite the latest lineup changes – although he had nothing specific to announce.

He tells StoneChromeRadio: “We’re still forging ahead. There’s a plan in place and it’s happening, that’s all I can say.”

GnR ‘up in the air’ says Fortus