Gryphon announce live dates to celebrate 50th anniversary

UK chamber proggers Gryphon released their self-titled debut album in 1973

Chamber prog rockers Gryphon have announced a run. of live dates in the UK in May and June to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of their debut album, 1973's self-titled Gryphon.

"It’s hard to believe, but it’s 50 years since the release of the first Gryphon album! In celebration of this momentous anniversary, we’re hitting the highways and byways of England on a short spring tour," the band announce.

Gryphon 50th Anniversary Spring Tour dates:
May 4: Runcorn Bridnley
May 5: Bury Met
May 6: Cromer Folk On The Pier
May 10: Sheffield Leadmill
May 11: Cambridge Junction
Jun 9: Canterury Gulbunkian
Jun 10: Hove Old Market

Tickets are currently on sale and available from venues

