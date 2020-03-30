Gryphon announce free stream of Union Chapel concert

British chamber prog band Gryphon have made their long-awaited video of their 2016 live performance at the Union Chapel available to view for free.

"Prompted by the current lockdown, we are delighted to announce that the long-awaited video of our performance at the Union Chapel in London’s Islington, is now being made available for free streaming," Gryphon drummer Dave Oberle tells Prog. "The link is on Gryphon’s website: all we ask is that you sign up to our newsletter if you haven’t already done so. Big love and thanks from us all.

"We have been promising to release this for ages but after talking together we thought that it would be better to just release it for nothing as a thanks to our loyal fans especially with so many people out of work at the moment."

Gryphon originally formed in 1973, releasing celebrated albums such as Midnight Mushrumps and Red Queen To Gryphon Three (both 1974) before splitting in 1977. They reformed briefly in 2009 and again more permanently in 2015.

To view the concert for free, visit the band's website and sign up to their newsletter.