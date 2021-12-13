Green Carnation announce premiere of the epic 9-29-045

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have announced that they will premiere an acoustic version of their epic 15-minute opus 9-29-045 on YouTube on December 16.

Originally recorded on the band's 2006 album Acoustic Verses, a remastered version of which has just been reissued by Season of Mist Records, the new video was recorded earlier this year for the Progspace Online Festival and will be made available for everyone to watch for free here.

"It has been yet another year of postponed and canceled shows for ourselves and most other bands around, and I cannot really explain how hard that has been for us," explains singer Kjetil Nordhus. "With this YouTube premiere we want to do something everyone can be 100 percent sure is going to happen. Our fans deserve that, and frankly so do we.



"We put a lot of effort in this. The song was originally recorded for The Progspace Online Festival, but now we want to share it with everyone. It is recorded with hardly any monitoring, which was a new experience for us all. Maybe that is the extra nerve in this recording, which we are really proud of. The viewers will also meet Trond Breen for the first time with Green Carnation. Trond was originally invited to do the acoustic shows last November, that were cancelled, so he has been a member of the family for a while now. We are delighted to have him onboard for The Acoustic Verses Tour 2022."

Green Carnation previously announced several special acoustic shows in 2022, to celebrate the release of 'The Acoustic Verses Remastered'. Find a full list of shows below.



Jan 29: NOR Vennesla Kulturhuset

Feb 1: GER Hamburg Knust

Feb 2: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Feb 3: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern

Feb 4: FIN Helsinki Ääniwalli

Feb 5: NOR Hurum WLR

Mar 18: NOR Kristiansand Kilden teater og konserthus