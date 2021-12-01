Green Carnation premiere the whole of remastered The Acoustic Verses

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation premiere their new 15th anniversary remastered edition of The Acoustic Verses, which is released through Season of Mist records this Friday. You can listen to the whole album below.

"This is a big day for Green Carnation," singer Kjetil Nordhus tells Prog. "Having wanted this album to be released on vinyl for years, we are very proud to be able to share it with new and old fans today. We put a lot of effort into making this tasteful both visually and sound wise, and hope people will appreciate that and enjoy the whole package."

The 15th anniversary edition, remastered by Maor Appelbaum, contains three bonus tracks and has brand new cover artwork by Lukasz Jaszak and will be the first time that The Acoustic Verses has been released on vinyl.

Green Carnation have previously released a video for My Greater Cause (Part I of the 15-minute 9-29-045).

Pre-order The Acoustic Verses (Remastered).