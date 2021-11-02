Green Carnation announce European acoustic tour for February

Norwegian prog rockers Green Carnation have announced a short European acoustic tour for the early part of 2022. The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming 15th anniversary edition of their acoustic album The Acoustic Verses (Remastered) which will be released through Season of Mist on December 3.

"This is something we have wanted to do for a long time, and after having all live shows cancelled and postponed the last couple of years, we are looking forward to this even more," says singer Kjetil Nordhus. "We do have experience doing acoustic live shows, with the most famous concert being Under The Dam in 2006. These concerts will of course be in a different format, but the band will be working very hard to give the audience a unique experience on this tour. There will be songs never played live before, old songs rearranged and of course an extra focus on the songs from The Acoustic Verses."

Green Carnation The Acoustic Verses Tour 2022:

Jan 29: NOR Vennesla Kulturhuset

Feb 01: GER Hamburg Knust

Feb 02: DEN Copenhagen Hotel Cecil

Feb 03: SWE Stockholm Södra Teatern

Feb 04: FIN Helsinki Ääniwalli

Feb 05: NOR Hurum (WLR

Mar 18: NOR Kristiansand Kilden teater og konserthus

The new anniversary edition, remastered by Maor Appelbaum, contains three bonus tracks and has brand new cover artwork by Lukasz Jaszak, which you can view below. This is the first time that The Acoustic Verses has been released on vinyl.

Pre-order The Acoustic Verses (Remastered).