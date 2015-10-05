Graveyard issue Innocence video

Graveyard have issued a video for their track Too Much Is Not Enough.

It’s their latest release from fourth album Innocence And Despair and follows a promo for Apple And The Tree.

The band tell Rolling Stone of the track: “We all know how it goes. There’s ying and there’s yang. Too little and too much and neither one is enough.

“Somewhere, there is love and the universe finds its balance in a perfect ballad.”

The Swedish outfit will tour across the US in December to support the follow-up to 2012’s Lights Out.

Dec 04: Columbus Ace Of Cups, OH

Dec 05: Chicago Lincoln Hall, IL

Dec 06: Minneapolis Fine Line Music Cafe, MN

Dec 08: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Dec 09: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT

Dec 10: Missoula Stage 112, MT

Dec 11: Seattle Chop Suey, WA

Dec 12: Vancouver Venue Nightclub, BC

Dec 14: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Dec 15: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Dec 17: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Dec 19: Austin Mohawk, TX