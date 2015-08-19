Graveyard launch Apple And The Tree

Graveyard have launched a video for Apple And The Tree, the first track to be revealed from their forthcoming Innocence And Despair album, the follow-up to 2012’s Lights Out.

“Somewhere between Innocence & Decadence is where you will find Graveyard, hard at work trying to figure out which apples that will fall from what tree,” says drummer Axel Sjöberg. “Can you see us? We’re that little hopeless case of a fly in denial - since forever stuck between the piles of shit that your ever repeating life keeps lining up for you.”

Innocence & Decadence will be released on September 18, and can be pre-ordered now. ”It’s gonna be an album filled to the rim with a little bit of this,” say the band. “And, for all of those who might wonder or worry - there will be quite a lot of that on it as well. We’ve had a great time recording the album at the “gemytliga” Atlantis Studios in Stockholm together with Janne Hansson and Johan Lindström.“

Graveyard will be touring throughout Europe and the UK in November before travelling to the US in December.