Grave Pleasures debut New Hip Moon video

The band formerly known as Beastmilk are back with a healthy slab of post-punk goodness.

Taken from the forthcoming album Dreamcrash, it’s the second official video to be released following last week’s Crying Wolves.

Discussing the album’s themes, frontman Mat McNerney previously said “I am concerned with a total collapse of our dreams. Our aspirations and our positive view of both our personal lives and the future of mankind as a species. My lyrics deal with us being a post-apocalyptic species, aware of our inevitable demise, quite possible by our own hands. How this relates to the way we see the world and the way we live our lives is terribly romantic in a very macabre and terrifying way.”

Dreamcrash is set for release on 2nd October and they’ll be visiting the UK at the following dates:

October 7: The Bodega, Nottingham October 8: Sound Control, Manchester October 9: The Cathouse, Glasgow October 10: Voodoo Lounge Dublin, Ireland October 11: Oobleck, Birmingham October 12: Joiners, Southampton October 13: Borderline, London