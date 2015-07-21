Grave Pleasures detail Dreamcrash

Grave Pleasures will release their first album since they changed their name from Beastmilk on October 2 via Columbia Music.
The Finnish outfit are previewing the project with the lead track Crying Wolves.
The group says: “The first single and video from Dreamcrash will be out on July 31. Until then, enjoy this very first taste of the new album, a song we call Crying Wolves.
“Those of you who have seen us live this summer already know this one – it’s one of our favourites in all its desperate glory. We hope the song – and the visuals – will take you to a place that is out of your control.”
Following the departure of guitarist Johann ‘Goatspeed’ Snell, Beastmilk – who made a name for themselves with their 2013 debut Climax – relaunched this past spring with a new handle.
Grave Pleasures consists of singer Mat McNerney, bassist Valtteri Arino, guitarist Linnea Olsson and drummer Uno Bruniusson – as well as live and studio session guitarist Juho Vanhanen.
On the album’s theme, Frontman McNerney says: “I am concerned with a total collapse of our dreams. Our aspirations and our positive view of both our personal lives and the future of mankind as a species. My lyrics deal with us being a post-apocalyptic species, aware of our inevitable demise, quite possible by our own hands. How this relates to the way we see the world and the way we live our lives is terribly romantic in a very macabre and terrifying way.
“There is no more frightening and dangerous place on earth that the human mind and how it deals with its own breakdown. Breakdown of relationships, love, dreams, desires and, ultimately, existence.”
Grave Pleasures are playing a series of festivals this summer and will launch their first ever headline European tour – including 7 UK dates – in September.
DREAMCRASH TRACKLIST
1: Utopian Scream
2: New Hip Moon
3: Crying Wolves
4: Futureshock
5: Crisis
6: Worn Threads
7: Taste The Void
8: Lipstick on Your Tombstone
9: Girl in a Vortex
10: Crooked Vein
11: No Survival
DREAMCRASH EUROPEAN TOUR
Sep 02: Tampere Klubi, Finland
Sep 03: Turku Klubi, Finland
Sep 04: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland
Sep 05: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Sep 12: Oslo Revolver, Norway
Sep 13: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark
Sep 17: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands
Sep 18: Tilburg Incubate Festival,Netherlands
Sep 21: Barcelona Rocksound, Spain
Sep 22: Madrid La Boite, Spain
Sep 23: Berlin Lido, Germany
Sep 24: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany
Sep 25: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Sep 26: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Sep 27: Munich Feierwerk, Germany
Sep 28: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary
Sep 29: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Sep 30: Lucerne Schüür, Switzerland
Oct 01: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
Oct 02: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Oct 03: Paris La Fleche d’ Or, France
Oct 07: Nottingham The Bodega, UK
Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Oct 09: Glasgow The Cathouse, UK
Oct 10: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Oct 11: Birmingham Oobleck, UK
Oct 12: Southampton Joiners, UK
Oct 13: London Borderline, UK