Grave Pleasures detail Dreamcrash

Grave Pleasures will release their first album since they changed their name from Beastmilk on October 2 via Columbia Music.

The Finnish outfit are previewing the project with the lead track Crying Wolves.

The group says: “The first single and video from Dreamcrash will be out on July 31. Until then, enjoy this very first taste of the new album, a song we call Crying Wolves.

“Those of you who have seen us live this summer already know this one – it’s one of our favourites in all its desperate glory. We hope the song – and the visuals – will take you to a place that is out of your control.”

Following the departure of guitarist Johann ‘Goatspeed’ Snell, Beastmilk – who made a name for themselves with their 2013 debut Climax – relaunched this past spring with a new handle.

Grave Pleasures consists of singer Mat McNerney, bassist Valtteri Arino, guitarist Linnea Olsson and drummer Uno Bruniusson – as well as live and studio session guitarist Juho Vanhanen.

On the album’s theme, Frontman McNerney says: “I am concerned with a total collapse of our dreams. Our aspirations and our positive view of both our personal lives and the future of mankind as a species. My lyrics deal with us being a post-apocalyptic species, aware of our inevitable demise, quite possible by our own hands. How this relates to the way we see the world and the way we live our lives is terribly romantic in a very macabre and terrifying way.

“There is no more frightening and dangerous place on earth that the human mind and how it deals with its own breakdown. Breakdown of relationships, love, dreams, desires and, ultimately, existence.”

Grave Pleasures are playing a series of festivals this summer and will launch their first ever headline European tour – including 7 UK dates – in September.

DREAMCRASH TRACKLIST

1: Utopian Scream

2: New Hip Moon

3: Crying Wolves

4: Futureshock

5: Crisis

6: Worn Threads

7: Taste The Void

8: Lipstick on Your Tombstone

9: Girl in a Vortex

10: Crooked Vein

11: No Survival

DREAMCRASH EUROPEAN TOUR

Sep 02: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Sep 03: Turku Klubi, Finland

Sep 04: Helsinki Kuudes Linja, Finland

Sep 05: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Sep 12: Oslo Revolver, Norway

Sep 13: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Sep 17: Deventer Burgerweeshuis, Netherlands

Sep 18: Tilburg Incubate Festival,Netherlands

Sep 21: Barcelona Rocksound, Spain

Sep 22: Madrid La Boite, Spain

Sep 23: Berlin Lido, Germany

Sep 24: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival, Germany

Sep 25: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Sep 26: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Sep 27: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Sep 28: Budapest A38 Hajo, Hungary

Sep 29: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Sep 30: Lucerne Schüür, Switzerland

Oct 01: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Oct 02: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Oct 03: Paris La Fleche d’ Or, France

Oct 07: Nottingham The Bodega, UK

Oct 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Oct 09: Glasgow The Cathouse, UK

Oct 10: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 11: Birmingham Oobleck, UK

Oct 12: Southampton Joiners, UK

Oct 13: London Borderline, UK