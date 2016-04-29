Grand Magus stream Forged In Iron – Crowned In Steel

Grand Magus have made the song Forged In Iron – Crowned In Steel available to stream.

The track is lifted from the album Sword Songs, due out on May 13. It can be pre-ordered on iTunes and on limited edition vinyl via Nuclear Blast.

The album is the follow-up to the Swedish band’s 2014 effort Triumph And Power.

Vocalist JB Christofferson says: “We put all of our sweat, blood and tears into this new album and I think that you can hear that. For me, Sword Songs is the best Grand Magus album ever.

“The new songs are faster and more aggressive than on Triumph And Power, and we have also included some more extreme and harder stuff. I’m convinced that there are some future classics on the disc.”

Grand Magus previously issued a lyric video for the track Varangian. They’ll appear at a string of European festivals, including Download.

Grand Magus Sword Songs tracklist

Freja’s Choice Varangian Forged In Iron - Crowned In Steel Born For Battle (Black Dog Of Broceliande) Master Of The Land Last One To Fall Frost And Fire Hugr Everyday There’s A Battle To Fight In For The Kill (Bonus track) Stormbringer (Bonus track)

May 07: Stockholm Stora Scenen, Sweden

May 13: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany

Jun 03: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 12: Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 07: Ballenstedt Rockharz, Germany

Aug 17: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany