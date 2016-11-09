Amaranthe vocalist Jake E quits band

Amaranthe’s vocalist Jake E has announced he’ll “take a break” from the band.

The co-founder of the Scandinavian outfit says he wants to focus on other projects – and doesn’t know when he’ll return.

He says: “It’s been seven long, extremely pleasant, instructive and exciting years. During this time we have reached an almost unimaginable success with the band.

“I now feel that the time is right to take a break from touring and pursuit things I wanted to do for a long time. For how long I’ll be gone is hard to say at this point.

“I wanna send the biggest gratitude to all the fans out there that has been supporting us through all the years, and I will see you soon again.”

Smash Into Pieces vocalist Chris Adams is expected to step in during Jake’s absence as Amaranthe continue their European tour in support of their new album Maximalism, which they released last month.

Guitarist Olof Morcke said of the follow-up to 2014’s Massive Addictive: “We are beyond thrilled about the new material, which is certainly Amaranthe’s most diverse so far.

“Our trademark bleeding edge modern metal is ever present, but fused with an even wider range of genres than before, featuring everything from stadium rock, the latest in pop music innovation and danceable super-hits. Expect these tunes to enter your mind permanently, never to leave, later this year.”

View Jake E’s statement in full below.

Nov 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid Arena, Spain

Nov 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 13: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Nov 14: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 15: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Nov 16: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Nov 19: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Nov 20: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Apr 06: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Apr 07: Turko Gong, Finland

Apr 08: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Apr 11: Kuopio Henry’s Pub, Finland

Apr 12: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland

Apr 13: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Apr 14: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Apr 15: Lahti Finlandia Klubi, Finland

