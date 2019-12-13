Grab this amazing PlayStation 4 Pro deal right now at Best Buy

Thinking of picking up a PlayStation 4 Pro as a Christmas present or maybe even as a treat for yourself?

Well, now could be the ideal time to take the plunge as Best Buy have slashed $101 off the console’s list price – reducing it from $399.99 to $298.99. Or you can pick up the Pro with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare for exactly the same price!

The console is a step up from the original PS4, with Sony's latest model able to get you gaming in eye-popping and glorious 4K, with many PS4 games enhanced for 4K TVs.

And talking of TVs, if you're in the market for a 4K HDR TV, Best Buy have you covered as they’ve taken a whopping $230 from this TCL 65-inch TV. It was $729.99 and it could be yours for $499.99 right now.

Best Buy also have big savings on a range of PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch software, including FIFA 20, Control, Monster Hunter: Iceborne and much more.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro: Was $399.99 now $298.99 at Best Buy

The most powerful Sony console on the market, the PlayStation 4 Pro brings glorious 4K gaming into your living room. Not only that, but the Pro also cuts the mustard if you have PS VR, making the whole virtual reality experience better than on a standard PS4.

PS4 Pro with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare: Was $399.99 now $298.99 at Best Buy

The same Pro console as the deal above, but with the addition of the latest entry in the Call Of Duty series. Ideal for gaming right out of the box on Christmas morning.

TCL 65" 4K UHD TV: Was $729.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

So, you've grabbed a 4K compatible games console and you want to show what it can do? Well, this massive 65-inch TCL 4K UHD TV is just the ticket!

