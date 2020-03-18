Best PS4 deals and bundles 2020: find the best PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim deals online right now

Whether you like tearing round a race circuit in a sexy supercar, blasting your way across no man’s land as part of a multiplayer military campaign, or zapping alien critters in deep space, nothing sets the pulse racing like a good gaming session.

There are numerous ways of getting your gaming kicks, with thousands of fun titles available across a multitude of platforms – including PC, smartphone and VR. But for the ultimate combination of convenience, speed and great graphics, nothing beats console gaming. And, until the launch of the new PS5 , the best consoles in town are the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro.

We’re here to gen you up on each console and help you find the best deals with our price comparison software. With the PS5 almost ready to drop, now could be the time to grab a great deal on the 4th generation model.

Best PS4 deals: what to look out for

The price of a brand-new PS4 can vary depending on the retailer, whether the console comes bundles with any games or if it’s a special edition console. When the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim were launched back in 2016, they were priced as follows (approximate prices; console only):

PS4 Pro 1TB - £349/$458

PS4 Slim 1TB – £310/$407

PS4 Slim 500GB – £259/$340

(Image credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: What makes the PS4 so good?

For a start, the PS4 is made by Sony. Not only has the Japanese company got a well-earned reputation for building brilliant tech in general, it’s now one of the world’s biggest console manufacturers, its first-generation PlayStation having been launched more than 25 years ago.

Released to much excitement in November 2013, the original PS4 delivered significant upgrades on previous iterations, including a sleeker chassis; a removable 500GB or 1TB internal drive; a 1.6GHz, 8-core AMD Jaguar CPU (described by AMD at the time as its “most powerful” CPU to date); and a 1.84-teraflop AMD Radeon GPU. When the PS4 was launched, it was said to be roughly ten times as powerful as the PS3.

Complementing all this extra power, speed and storage was a revamped controller called the DualShock 4, which boasted a more ergonomic design, a two-point capacitive touchpad, a built-in speaker and LED lights, and enhanced motion tracking.

With the PS4, Sony ramped up the sociability factor, enabling gamers to customise their menu interface, link Facebook profiles to PlayStation Network accounts, and view new content from their friends in real time.

The PS4 is also compatible with PlayStation VR, meaning you can put on that space-age headset and immerse yourself in amazing virtual adventures, all from the comfort of your living room.

Unfortunately, the PS4 is not backward-compatible, which means that anyone upgrading from a PS3 has to buy all their favourite games again. This doesn’t seem to have put people off, though. As of December 2019, more than 106 million PS4s had been sold, making it the fourth most popular games console in history (behind the PlayStation 2, the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Game Boy).

(Image credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: Which versions of the PS4 are available?

In 2016, Sony launched two new PS4 models – the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro. The former was effectively a replacement for the original console and, as the name suggests, was slighter (11 x 10 x 1.5 inches as opposed to 12 x 10 x 8.2 inches) and lighter (4.6lb instead of 6.2lb) than the 2013 model. Not a huge amount changed under the hood, with support for faster 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and USB 3.1, and better power efficiency, being the key improvements.

The differences between those two consoles and the PS4 Pro are far more noticeable. Slightly bigger and heavier than the original PS4, it boasts a faster processor (2.1GHz, 8-core AMD Jaguar), a much better GPU (4.2-teraflop AMD Polaris) and 1TB of internal storage as standard, making for a generally smoother gaming experience.

Most significantly, though, the PS4 Pro enables you to play supported games, and stream video from PlayStation Plus, in glorious 4K HDR (providing you have a 4K television, of course). While the original PS4 and the PS4 Slim offer 4K support, it’s for video streaming only.

(Image credit: Sony)

Best PS4 deals: What titles have been released for the PS4?

To date, well over 2,000 PS4 games have been released, meaning you won’t run out of options any time soon. The biggest hitters right now include Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding and Call Of Duty. The PS4 supports both physical (Blu-ray disc) and digital titles, the latter of which can be downloaded or streamed from PS Plus or PS Now.

New titles can cost up to about £50/$65, but you can get your hands on some pretty awesome older titles for much less if you shop around. If you’re not keen on shelling out those kinds of prices for one game, explore the aforementioned subscription services, which offer all-you-can-eat streaming (for a monthly or annual fee), discounted purchases and early access to demos and betas.

Best PS4 deals: What other consoles are available besides the PS4?

Much like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the football world, the PS4 has shared the spotlight with the Xbox One ever since the latter was launched in September 2014. Just as the original PS4 has morphed into the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro, so Microsoft has augmented its range with the One S, the One S Digital Edition and the One X, all of which offer powerful performance at a similar price to their Sony counterparts.

Another option is the Nintendo Switch. Released in 2017, this versatile device can be used either as a handheld, a table-top or a TV-based console, and boasts an impressive library of titles. However, its resolution tops out at 1080p, and we would argue that its performance doesn’t quite hit the heights of those rival offerings.

Which console should you go for? Until Sony and Microsoft launch their new gaming machines - the PS5 and the Series X respectively - sometime in 2020, you simply won’t find better than the PS4 (especially the PS4 Pro). And with those new launches imminent, retailers are sure to start dropping the price on current models. Game on!