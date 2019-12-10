Get in the game this Christmas with these PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch deals

Christmas is fast approaching, which is, frankly, hard to believe as it doesn't seem that long ago we were lighting up the BBQ in the soft, warm glow of long summer evenings.

But, with December 25 just around the corner, thoughts have – very suddenly, in my case – begun to turn to the festive season and what to buy family members.

Games consoles are always a good bet for all ages – and luckily, Walmart have lopped handfuls of dollars off the PlayStation 4, Xbox One S and X, and the Nintendo Switch.

There are some great bargains to be grabbed on the site, but we've hand-picked a few stellar deals which are sure to light up faces comes Christmas morning.

Xbox One X: Jedi: Fallen Order: Was $499 now $349

If you’re looking to get into 4K gaming and love Star Wars then there’s no better place to start than with this fantastic bundle. The pack also comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold, a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass and one month of EA Access.View Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: Was $399.95 now $299

It’s a great time to upgrade your base PS4 for a shiny new PlayStation Pro. Enhanced visuals, faster frame rates and the luxury of 4K visuals – if you have the required TV, of course – make this essential if you want to boost your gaming enjoyment.View Deal

Nintendo Switch: Was $491.99 now $399.99

Now this is what we call a great deal! Not only do you get Nintendo's cracking portable/home console, but Walmart have thrown in $20 credit for the eShop & a carry case. And, it's presented in striking Mario red!View Deal