Gong postpone their UK 2020 tour plans - shows will now take place next year

Gong have announced that they’re moving their planned 2020 tour into 2021.

The band had been due to play across the country in November on their This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time tour. However, with the live music scene still in lockdown, Kavus Torabi, Cheb Nettles, Dave Sturt, Fabio Golfetti and Ian East have rescheduled the concerts for 2021.

Gong have added gigs at Carlisle Brickyard, Stockton Georgian Theatre and Hitchin Club 85, while the performance that was due to take place at Harpenden Public Halls on November 6 will not be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the shows scheduled at Wigan Old Courts, Bethedsa Neuadd Ogwen and Cardiff Earl Haig are still to be rescheduled, with the new dates to be announced shortly.

While the majority of the tour will take place in May next year, Gong’s show at Glasgow’s Oran Mor will take place on September 17 2021.

Torabi says: “Postponing our November 2020 tour was the mother of all drags. We promised the transformation of utilitarian rooms across the country into shimmering psychedelic temples, bursting with radiance one and all, only to find ourselves all blindsided by an unprecedented metamorphosis.

“Gong had no time for the old normal, so now in 2021, let us unleash the new abnormal! There's a revolution coming and, by the gods, it's going to need a soundtrack. Let us congregate, sing praises to the moon and love, love, love.”

Gong released their latest studio album The Universe Also Collapses in 2019.

Gong: This Is The Moment And Now Is The Time 2021 UK tour

May 03: Colchester Arts Centre

May 04: Norwich Arts Centre

May 05: Brighton Komedia

May 06: Reading Sub 89

May 07: Stroud Sub Rooms

May 09: Bristol Thekla

May 10: Exeter Phoenix

May 11: Southampton 1865

May 12: Birmingham Hare & Hounds

May 13:Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 14: York Crescent

May 15: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May 16: Manchester Gorilla

May 17: Bury St. Edmunds The Apex

May 19: Carlisle Brickyard

May 20: Newcastle Cluny

May 21: Stockton Georgian Theatre

May 22: Hitchin Club 85

May 27: Ramsgate Music Room

May 28: London Subterania

Sep 17: Glasgow Oran Mor