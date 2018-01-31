Gong Expresso open Decadence pre-orders

Gong Expresso have announced that pre-orders have now opened for their upcoming album titled Decadence.

The album was first announced in February last year, with the lineup featuring Gong alumni Francois Causse, Benoit Moerlen and Hansford Rowe, along with guitarist Julien Sandiford.

Bassist Rowe says: “Decadence is the title tune on the new Gong Expresso album. Here the word means ‘falling away’. I hope this tune and all the music on the album somehow addresses this in an unadorned, direct way.

“When I play with these three musicians I am convinced there is something special happening, a coming together.

“Benoit Moerlen and Francois Causse and I began playing together in early 1977 in PM’s Gong and our rapport is of the kind only long-term relationships can provide.

“On the other hand Julien, who is 25, has been alive less time than I have been playing with the others. Yet our musical relationship feels infinitely long.”

Rowe reports that they’re currently recording between Causse’s studio in Paris and at Piccolo Studios in Montreal, which is owned by Denis Savage, who is also co-producing the record with the band.

Decadence can be pre-ordered directly through the band’s official website on CD and vinyl.