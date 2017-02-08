Gong Expresso to release Decadence

Gong Expresso have announced that they’re to release a new album entitled Decadence.

Bassist Hansford Rowe’s HRIII has merged with drummer and percussionist Francois Causse, guitarist Julien Sandiford and marimba player Benoit Moerlen for the project.

Rowe says: “Decadence is the title tune on the new Gong Expresso album. Here the word means ‘falling away.’ I hope this tune and all the music on the album somehow addresses this in an unadorned, direct way.

“When I play with these three musicians, I am convinced there is something special happening. Benoit Moerlen and Francois Causse and I began playing together in early 1977 in Pierre Moerlen’s Gong and our rapport is of the kind only long-term relationships can provide.

“On the other hand Julien is 25 has been alive less time than I have been playing with the others. Yet our musical relationship feels infinitely long.”

He adds: “We are recording in two cities – Paris and Montreal. Francois’ studio in Paris is a tuned percussion church and Piccolo Studios in Montreal is owned by Denis Savage who is co-producing with the band.”

Gong Expresso have opened a pre-order campaign for the album via PledgeMusic, where fans can also get hoodies, bass strings, t-shirts and CD bundle packs. In addition, there are signed guitars and the opportunity to visit the Montreal studio for a day to see the recording process in action.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Gong: Access All Areas