Gong and Ozric Tentacles announce joint co-headline tour

UK space proggers Gong and Ozric Tentacles have announced their very first joint headline tour. Both bands join forces to head out on a tour of England in November and December. At the same time it will be the first full-band Ozric Tentacles tour in eight years.

“Gong and Ozric Tentacles have a long history together, but this is our first fully fledged, psychedelic double-dip, joint headline tour," says Gong mainman Kavus Torabi. "Ever since The Ed Wynne Band played with Gong on our 2019 tour, we all agreed what a wonderful partnership this would make. I'm so happy that this will see fruition in November 2022. You can expect an outpouring of radiance and joy from both bands, it can't come around soon enough.”

“I recently toured with Silas Wynne as an electronic version of the band, but the opportunity to put together a full live again band after such a long hiatus is both daunting and exhilarating," adds Ozrics Ed Wynne. "One thing’s for sure though, this tour will be an amazing experience to share with all our fans.”

Gong and Ozric Tentacles co-heqdline tour dates:

Nov 16: Leicester O2 Academy 2

Nov 17: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 18: Sheffield O2 Academy 2

Nov 19: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Nov 20: Bristol Trinity

Nov 23: London Electric Ballroom

Nov 24: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Nov 25: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 27: Glasgow Grange

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Nov 30: Norwich Epic Studios

Dec 1: Cambridge The Junction

Dec 2: Falmouth Princess Pavilion

Dec 3: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Tickets go on sale Friday April 8 at 10am.

Get tickets.