Gojira light up social media with Another Place To Be teaser

Gojira’s social media channels have lit up with a looped video graphic suggesting the band are about to make an announcement.

At the top of the neon-tinged 50 second clip, the words “Mission Another” can be seen, while there’s also a series of randomly generated numbers – one of which is 2020. The video is accompanied by the hashtag #AnotherPlaceToBe.

Could Gojira’s highly anticipated new studio album be on its way? Or maybe this will be a live release, after some eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the words “another world, another place to be” are on the back of Gojira’s Live At Red Rocks t-shirt design.

In May this year, Gojira streamed their full set from the Red Rocks Amphitheatre from May 11, 2017, for 24 hours only on YouTube, and followed that with a video of them performing Magma track Pray from the concert.

Announcing the stream, Magma said: “We are excited to finally share our Live At Red Rocks. Captured three years ago on our US tour with Opeth and Devin Townsend Project. An incredible memory for us in a breathtaking landscape.

“We kept this baby under our belt this whole time, waiting for a special moment to release it. Fun fact: This was Gojira’s 1000th show.

“After witnessing the disintegration of our summer tours in 2020, we thought it was a good moment to give a little something away before getting back on track.”

Last month, Gojira’s North American tour with Deftones and Poppy was rescheduled to 2021.

As for the follow-up to 2016’s Magma, Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier checked in back in May 2019, telling Idaho radio station KBear 101 that work was continuing on the record and that he and the band were “very happy and super proud” of how it was sounding.