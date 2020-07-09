Deftones forced to reschedule North American tour with Gojira and Poppy

Deftones have been forced to postpone their entire North American summer tour with Gojira and Poppy.

The good news is, the band have moved quickly to announce the rescheduled shows, which will now all take place throughout August and September next year.

All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates, while refund emails will be sent out to all customers.

The run of 26 performances will get under way at The Armory in Minneapolis on August 12 and wrap up at Portland’s Theatre Of The Clouds at the MODA Center on September 22.

Find a full list of the rescheduled shows below.

Deftones are the cover stars of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine which is on sale now. Across a 10-page interview, the band look back at their landmark White Pony album, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Last month, it was confirmed that White Pony will be reissued later this later alongside a DJ Shadow remix of the album titled Black Stallion.

Announcing the news, frontman Chino Moreno said: “We had that idea pretty much 20 years ago. I think even before we started recording White Pony, we had the idea to remix it, so this is something we always kind of joked about and now it’s actually coming to life.”

In March, Deftones keyboardist Frank Delgado reported that the band’s as-yet-untitled new studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Gore was “basically done.”

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy 2021 North American tour

Aug 12: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Aug 14: Milwaukee Eagles Club, WI

Aug 15: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 17: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 18: Toronto Echo Beach, ON

Aug 20: Laval Place Bell, QC

Aug 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 23: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Aug 24: New York The Rooftop at Pier 17, NY

Aug 27: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Aug 28: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Aug 29: Washington The Anthem, DC

Aug 31: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Sep 02: Indianapolis Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Sep 09: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Sep 04: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 06: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 07: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Sep 08: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 10: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 14: Phoenix Arizona Federal Theatre, AZ

Sep 17: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 18: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 21: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

Sep 22: Portland Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center, OR