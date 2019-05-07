Gojira are “super proud” of material on Magma follow-up

Gojira have been in the studio laying down tracks for their highly anticipated new album.

The as-yet-untitled record will be the follow-up to 2016’s Magma, with drummer Mario Duplantier checking in with an update on how the album is shaping up.

Speaking with Idaho radio station KBear 101, Duplantier says (via Blabermouth): “It's going well. I can’t give too many details because we still have to be on the same page with all the partners, and we have to give a collective release date etc.

“But I can tell you that we are working very hard on the new stuff. Work is in progress and we are very happy and super proud of it. We just can't wait to give you more details.”

Gojira will head out on the road later this month in the US for a handful of live dates before returning to the UK and Europe in June and July – a run of shows which includes an appearance at Glastonbury.

They’ll then hook up with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow throughout the summer.