Godley & Creme box set out now

A five-CD box set celebrating a decade of Kevin Godley and Lol Creme’s output has been released.
Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 has been launched via Caroline International and brings together the albums the former 10cc duo recorded with Polydor: L, Ismism, Birds Of Prey and Goodbye Blue Sky along with a disc of b-sides and extended mixes.
A statement on the release adds: “The entire package has been mastered by Andy Pearce and approved by Kevin and Lol. As well as the music, it contains a booklet and box that has been designed by Kevin Godley himself and features new interviews with both members of the band by renowned journalist Daryl Easlea.”
Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 is now available. Find the box set’s contents below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Yes cancel Yestival tour after death of Steve Howe’s son Virgil
- Paul Draper announces 2018 UK and Ireland tour
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 contents
L
- The Sporting Life
- Sandwiches Of You
- Art School Canteen
- Group Life
- Punchbag
- Foreign Accents
- Hit Factory/Business Is Business
- Freeze Frame
- An Englishman In New York
- Random Brainwave
- Pity Inanimate Objects
- Freeze Frame
- Clues
- Brazilia (Wish You Were Here)
- Mugshots
- Get Well Soon
Ismism
- Snack Attack
- Under Your Thumb
- Joey’s Camel
- The Problem
- Ready for Ralph
- Wedding Bells
- Lonnie
- Sale of the Century
- The Party
- Birds of Prey
- My Body the Car
- Worm and The Rattlesnake
- Cats Eyes
- Samson
- Save a Mountain for Me
- Madame Guillotine
- Woodwork
- Twisted Nerve
Birds Of Prey
- Out in the Cold
- The History Mix Volume 1
- Wet Rubber Soup
- Cry
- Expanding The Business / The “Dare You” Man / Hum Drum Boys In Paris / Mountain Tension
- Cry (Single Edit)
- Love Bombs
- Snack Attack
- Wet Rubber Soup (Edit)
- Golden Boy (Remix)
- Light Me Up
- Golden Boy (12” Mix)
Goodbye Blue Sky
- H.E.A.V.E.N./A Little Piece of Heaven
- Don’t Set Fire (To the One I Love)
- Golden Rings
- Crime & Punishment
- The Big Bang
- 10,000 Angels
- Sweet Memory
- Airforce One
- The Last Page of History
- Desperate Times
B-sides and mixes
- Silent Running - B-Side Englishman
- Wide Boy - Single
- Submarine - Single
- Marciano - Single
- Babies - B-Side Wedding Bells
- Power Behind the Throne - B-Side Under Your Thumb
- Welcome to Breakfast Television - B-Side Save a Mountain for Me
- A Little Piece of Heaven (Extended Mix) - Single
- Bits of Blue Sky - Single
- Rhino Rhino - Single
- Hidden Heartbreak - B-Side
- Can’t Sleep - B-Side