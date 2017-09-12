Godley & Creme box set out now

A five-CD box set celebrating a decade of Kevin Godley and Lol Creme’s output has been released.

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 has been launched via Caroline International and brings together the albums the former 10cc duo recorded with Polydor: L, Ismism, Birds Of Prey and Goodbye Blue Sky along with a disc of b-sides and extended mixes.

A statement on the release adds: “The entire package has been mastered by Andy Pearce and approved by Kevin and Lol. As well as the music, it contains a booklet and box that has been designed by Kevin Godley himself and features new interviews with both members of the band by renowned journalist Daryl Easlea.”

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 is now available. Find the box set’s contents below.

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 contents

L

The Sporting Life Sandwiches Of You Art School Canteen Group Life Punchbag Foreign Accents Hit Factory/Business Is Business Freeze Frame An Englishman In New York Random Brainwave Pity Inanimate Objects Freeze Frame Clues Brazilia (Wish You Were Here) Mugshots Get Well Soon

Ismism

Snack Attack Under Your Thumb Joey’s Camel The Problem Ready for Ralph Wedding Bells Lonnie Sale of the Century The Party Birds of Prey My Body the Car Worm and The Rattlesnake Cats Eyes Samson Save a Mountain for Me Madame Guillotine Woodwork Twisted Nerve

Birds Of Prey

Out in the Cold The History Mix Volume 1 Wet Rubber Soup Cry Expanding The Business / The “Dare You” Man / Hum Drum Boys In Paris / Mountain Tension Cry (Single Edit) Love Bombs Snack Attack Wet Rubber Soup (Edit) Golden Boy (Remix) Light Me Up Golden Boy (12” Mix)

Goodbye Blue Sky

H.E.A.V.E.N./A Little Piece of Heaven Don’t Set Fire (To the One I Love) Golden Rings Crime & Punishment The Big Bang 10,000 Angels Sweet Memory Airforce One The Last Page of History Desperate Times

B-sides and mixes

Silent Running - B-Side Englishman Wide Boy - Single Submarine - Single Marciano - Single Babies - B-Side Wedding Bells Power Behind the Throne - B-Side Under Your Thumb Welcome to Breakfast Television - B-Side Save a Mountain for Me A Little Piece of Heaven (Extended Mix) - Single Bits of Blue Sky - Single Rhino Rhino - Single Hidden Heartbreak - B-Side Can’t Sleep - B-Side

