Godley & Creme box set out now

Five-disc Godley & Creme box set titled Body Of Work 1978-1988 has been launched featuring four albums, b-sides and remixes

A five-CD box set celebrating a decade of Kevin Godley and Lol Creme’s output has been released.

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 has been launched via Caroline International and brings together the albums the former 10cc duo recorded with Polydor: L, Ismism, Birds Of Prey and Goodbye Blue Sky along with a disc of b-sides and extended mixes.

A statement on the release adds: “The entire package has been mastered by Andy Pearce and approved by Kevin and Lol. As well as the music, it contains a booklet and box that has been designed by Kevin Godley himself and features new interviews with both members of the band by renowned journalist Daryl Easlea.”

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 is now available. Find the box set’s contents below.

Godley & Creme: Body Of Work 1978-1988 contents

L

  1. The Sporting Life
  2. Sandwiches Of You
  3. Art School Canteen
  4. Group Life
  5. Punchbag
  6. Foreign Accents
  7. Hit Factory/Business Is Business
  8. Freeze Frame
  9. An Englishman In New York
  10. Random Brainwave
  11. Pity Inanimate Objects
  12. Freeze Frame
  13. Clues
  14. Brazilia (Wish You Were Here)
  15. Mugshots
  16. Get Well Soon

Ismism

  1. Snack Attack
  2. Under Your Thumb
  3. Joey’s Camel
  4. The Problem
  5. Ready for Ralph
  6. Wedding Bells
  7. Lonnie
  8. Sale of the Century
  9. The Party
  10. Birds of Prey
  11. My Body the Car
  12. Worm and The Rattlesnake
  13. Cats Eyes
  14. Samson
  15. Save a Mountain for Me
  16. Madame Guillotine
  17. Woodwork
  18. Twisted Nerve

Birds Of Prey

  1. Out in the Cold
  2. The History Mix Volume 1
  3. Wet Rubber Soup
  4. Cry
  5. Expanding The Business / The “Dare You” Man / Hum Drum Boys In Paris / Mountain Tension
  6. Cry (Single Edit)
  7. Love Bombs
  8. Snack Attack
  9. Wet Rubber Soup (Edit)
  10. Golden Boy (Remix)
  11. Light Me Up
  12. Golden Boy (12” Mix)

Goodbye Blue Sky

  1. H.E.A.V.E.N./A Little Piece of Heaven
  2. Don’t Set Fire (To the One I Love)
  3. Golden Rings
  4. Crime & Punishment
  5. The Big Bang
  6. 10,000 Angels
  7. Sweet Memory
  8. Airforce One
  9. The Last Page of History
  10. Desperate Times

B-sides and mixes

  1. Silent Running - B-Side Englishman
  2. Wide Boy - Single
  3. Submarine - Single
  4. Marciano - Single
  5. Babies - B-Side Wedding Bells
  6. Power Behind the Throne - B-Side Under Your Thumb
  7. Welcome to Breakfast Television - B-Side Save a Mountain for Me
  8. A Little Piece of Heaven (Extended Mix) - Single
  9. Bits of Blue Sky - Single
  10. Rhino Rhino - Single
  11. Hidden Heartbreak - B-Side
  12. Can’t Sleep - B-Side

