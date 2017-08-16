Go Primitive release new video for I Want More

Rugby-based alt-rockers Go Primitive are premiering their new video for I Want More exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s as-yet-untitled upcoming album, and was produced by Romesh Dodangoda, who has previously worked with Bring Me The Horizon and Bullet For My Valentine.

Speaking to Hammer, the Go Primitive say that I Want More is about the band’s “relentless drive, passion and desire” of getting their voices heard, no matter what it takes.

“The video is about breaking through mental barriers and obstacles to get what you want from life,” the band add.

