Listen to the ultimate 4 chords alt-rock mashup song

You’ve got to love a good mash-up, right? They’re nothing new but every-so-often one comes along that absolutely nails it. Story Untold’s Janick Thibault has created an incredible 4-chords alt-rock mashup that draws upon Green Day, Sum 41, blink-182, Linkin Park, Sleeping With Sirens, A Day To Remember, Simple Plan, Paramore, Boys Like Girls and loads more.

Check it out below…

Some of you might also remember the Axis of Awesome guys? Yeah, they’re still around. Back in 2009 they released their Four Chord Song that helped propel them into the limelight.

Have you got a favourite mashup? Do you think Janick Thibault’s latest effort is going to help propel Story Untold to even greater heights? Let us know in the comments below.