Go big or go home! House Of Marley go all in with their new XL Bluetooth speaker

Earlier this year, House Of Marley unveiled the first wave of their new speaker range in the shape of the Get Together 2 and the Get Together 2 Mini.

At the time, the audio firm founded by Bob Marley's son Rohan, hinted that a bigger Bluetooth speaker was set to join the range - and they've now lifted the lid on the Get Together 2 XL wireless Bluetooth speaker.

House Of Marley say: "The head member of the Get Together family, the Get Together 2 XL Bluetooth Speaker takes your sound session to the highest level in more ways than one. Delivering exceptional audio clarity and unmatched sound for a levelled-up listening experience, this speaker is bigger and better than ever.

"With 20-hour playtime, quick-charge technology and an optional multi-pair mode, this innovative Marley must-have promises non-stop sound. True to its roots, this speaker was crafted with natural bamboo and upcycled fabric made from plastic bottles to give new life to old materials."

The Get Together 2 XL wireless Bluetooth speaker is available now for £399.99 from the House Of Marley website (opens in new tab), while some other items from their range of audio equipment including in-ear headphones and turntables can be found below.

The latter part of their statement above is core to House Of Marley's sustainability ethos, with the company linked with One Tree Planted (opens in new tab) and the Surfrider Foundation (opens in new tab).

You can find out more about House of Marley's support for the drive towards global reforestation and ocean preservation on the Project Marley (opens in new tab) website.