House Of Marley reveal their sustainably crafted Get Together 2 speakers

House Of Marley (opens in new tab) have announced a new speaker range under the Get Together 2 banner.

The firm have been gathering momentum in the audio sphere with their well received Stir It Up turntable and Redemption ANC 2 earbuds, and all eyes are on them once again thanks to two new Bluetooth speakers.

First up is the Get Together 2 which, like all House Of Marley products, has been created with an eye on the environment thanks to their eco-friendly rewind fabric, regrind silicone and bamboo finish. It also comes in 100% recyclable packaging.

The Get Together 2 delivers 40 watts of power and has in-built "Bass Boost, Acoustic, and Marley Signature Sound EQs" and a neat 20-hour battery life. The speaker is completed by IP65 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 30 metres and an onboard microphone & speakerphone.

The Get Together 2 Mini has all these features with the exception of 15 hours of playtime and IP67 dust and water resistance.

The Get Together 2 costs £249.99 while the Get Together 2 Mini retails for £149.99. And that's not all, as House Of Marley have also revealed the Get Together 2 XL which will be released in the near future.

It'll have 60 watts of power, four-inch woofers, a one-inch tweeter and a playtime of 20 hours. There's no word yet when this will launch, but it'll retail for £399.99.

House Of Marley were founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan and they support the drive for global reforestation and ocean preservation in conjunction with One Tree Planted (opens in new tab) and Surfrider Foundation (opens in new tab). For further information, visit the Project Marley (opens in new tab) website.

