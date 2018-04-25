Go behind the scenes with Spock’s Beard as they record Noise Floor

Spock's Beard - Noise Floor Disc 1

1. Noise Floor

2. To Breathe Another Day

3. What Becomes of Me

4. Somebody’s Home

5. Have We All Gone Crazy Yet

6. So This Is Life

7. One So Wise

8. Box of Spiders

9. Beginnings

Disc 2

1. Cutting Room Floor

2. Days We’ll Remember

3. Bulletproof

4. Vault

5. Armageddon Nervous

Spock’s Beard have released a studio documentary showing them working on their upcoming album Noise Floor.

The follow-up to 2015’s The Oblivion Particle will arrive on May 25 via InsideOut Music.

The new clip titled Beginnings shows keyoardist Ryo Okumoto talking with engineer Rich Mouser and John Boegehold, features Ted Leonard tracking vocals and Alan Morse laying down guitar parts. Okumoto also showcases some of his keyboard parts, including a “funky fusion” solo.

Watch the video below.

Earlier this month, Spock’s Beard shared a video for their new track To Breathe Another Day and revealed that Leonard, Okumoto, Morse and bassist Dave Meros would be joined on the record by drummer Nick D’Virgilio, who left the band in 2011.

Noise Floor will be released on 2CD digipak which includes an EP of material from the studio sessions, 2LP, 2CD and on digital platforms.