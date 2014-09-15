Drover, La Torre launch lyric video

Ex-Megadeth guitarist Glen Drover and Queensryche singer Todd La Torre have released a lyric video for their one-off collaborative track Discordia.

The song came about after Drover, who’d been lined up to join Geoff Tate’s Queensryche while two lineups of the band existed, changed his plans and later guested on stage with La Torre’s outfit.

It’s one of several collaborations Drover is working on – and the vocalist says it’s not a clue as to how his second album with Queensryche might sound.

La Torre tells Bravewords: “I write what the music calls for. The Queensryche material doesn’t call for those vocal stylings. If there’s a sliver that does, fine – but don’t count on it.”