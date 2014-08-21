Drover completes Queensryche flip

Former Megadeth guitarist Glen Drover has completed a swing from one side of the Queensryche split to the other - by confirming a tie-up with Todd La Torre.

Drover was announced as a member of Geoff Tate’s version of Queensryche after the original frontman was dramatically fired in 2012. But he left without playing a note weeks later, saying: “I’ve learned that it’s in my best interest not to do this.”

In March 2013 he made a guest appearance with the original band, fronted by La Torre, and described his excitement at working with “the REAL Queensryche.”

Now it’s been confirmed Drover and La Torre will release a track named Discordia later this week.

The guitarist says: “We’re both very happy and proud of how the song turned out. And believe me, I’m extremely picky of anything I do.”

Meanwhile, Queensryche guitarist Michael Wilton has released a track from the upcoming second album by side-project Soulblender. Turn Anger Up appears on Soulblender 2, which follows their self-titled debut in 2004.

Tate, who gave up the rights to use the Queensryche name after an out-of-court settlement between the parties, last week insisted his former colleagues had committed “career suicide” by firing him.