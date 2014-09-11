Queensryche plan loveable album

Queensryche are working on material for their second album with frontman Todd La Torre, with a view to releasing it early next year.

And drummer Scott Rockenfield says they want to be the band fans “know and love” on their 15th studio outing.

He tells Billboard: “We have a bunch of new material we’ve been working on for the last two years since we rolled in with Todd – stuff we’ve been digging deep and working on longer than just the last few months. There’s even stuff that’s been in our brains for as long as we’ve been musicians.”

He hasn’t put a timeframe on the project but adds: “It will be some time in the next few months. We’ll have a record out some time in early 2015.”

Rockenfield and co took over the rights to use the Queensryche name in April after a two-year dispute with fired frontman Geoff Tate. He later confirmed plans to continue under the name Operation: Mindcrime. He symbolically removed the TriRyche logo at his final show under the band banner, and he’ll begin work on his own album later this month.