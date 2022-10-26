Gleb Kolyadin announces new solo album The Outland

Iamthemorning's Gleb Kolyadin will release his third solo album The Outland in November

Iamthemorning pianist and composer Gleb Kolyadin has announced that he will release his third solo album, The Outland, through Kscope on November 4.

The new album will initially only be available through Burning Shed until the end of the year, and the full retail release will be in early 2023.

The new album is described by Kolyadin as "a six-movement symphonic suite (of course, in a prog/jazz-rock vein). In all the madness that is happening on the planet, it is sometimes critically important to create your own world, to find the spirit of a hermit in yourself in order to look at what is happening from the outside with a different understanding. This is Outland - a world within a world, assembled from disparate fragments."

The album features an impressive array of guests including Gavin Harrison, Tony Levin, Vlad Avy, Tim Lefebvre, Evan Carson and Eliza Marshall. The string parts were prepared by Grigory Losenkov, who has worked with Iamthemorning concerts. 

The album comes housed in striking artwork courtesy of Indonesian multi-disciplinary designer Andhika Ramadhian.

"I wanted to portray a hermit who found himself in a geometrically paradoxical space," adds Kolyadin. "I have been following Andhika's work for a long time and realised that his visual language is very close to me. This is a feeling of unreality and fantasy but in the context of architecturally thought-out forms. Symbolically, this very much characterises the musical part of the album - architectural and constructivist, but fantasy-infused and colourful."

Pre-order The Outland.

Gleb Kolyadin: The Outland
1. Voyager
2. Ascension
3. Cascades
4. Mercurial
5. Apparatus
6. Hermitage

