Glass Hammer to release Untold Tales in October

Glass Hammer have announced that they’ll release the album Untold Tales next month to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary.

It’ll arrive on October 20 via Sound Resources/Arion Records and is now available for pre-order.

Bassist and keyboardist Steve Babb tells Prog: “We’re celebrating 25-years of Glass Hammer music over the next several months. Production began on our first album Journey Of The Dunadan in 1992, but it was released in 1993. So we’re making this a two year long celebration of sorts.

“Untold Tales contains material that actually dates back to our beginnings. We realised we were sitting on a hoard of unreleased material spanning the life of the band. We thought Glass Hammer’s 25th anniversary was a good time to release much of it.”

Among the tracks on the album are two cover versions: Hold Your Head Up by Argent and It’s All Too Much by the Beatles.

Babb explains: “Both of these songs were performed live but the studio versions were never heard.”

Untold Tales features vocalists Walter Moore, Jon Davison, Carl Groves and current singer Susie Bogdanowicz as well many other current members and Glass Hammer alumni.

Fans who pre-order via Glass Hammer’s website will receive autographed copies.

To mark the start of pre-orders, the band have also released a trailer for the album, which can be found below along with the Untold Tales cover art and tracklist.

Glass Hammer Untold Tales tracklist

Shadows Of The Past (2008) Infusion Identity Principle Hold Your Head Up Babb’s Bach And Then She Sighed Eiger Dreams It’s All Too Much Troll A Grain Of Sand Cool Air The Impulsive Type No Man’s Land (Live)

