The Dillinger Escape Plan don’t legally exist anymore

Greg Puciato said there’s currently no chance of The Dillinger Escape Plan reuniting - and even if they do it in the future, it wouldn’t be a full-time project.

They split following a farewell tour in 2017, which the vocalist described as a “miserable process.”

Puciato told the Brooklyn Vegan: “We were basically on our funeral parade, where our audiences were sad and making us question if we were doing the right thing. The aftermath was me being here and excited about making music and art.

“The only change is one vessel ceased to exist, and that energy was transferred to everything else. If a dentist’s office closes, the person is no less a dentist.”

He said his more recent work – including Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen, his solo music and more – proved he was in a better position now he didn’t have to focus on one project. “None of this would happen if I was out there playing Panasonic Youth 200 nights in a row again.

“We don't talk beyond catching up nowadays, but everyone's moving and doing something. Not necessarily musically, but they're all becoming who they're supposed to be. We've grown more in the last four years than in the previous 15, at least on a psychological level.”

Puciato emphasised that there had been no reunion chat had taken place. “If that were to happen, however, it would not be on a full-time basis,” he added.

“We have our lives that are more developed without it. We have a billion fucking other components to our life. When we initially walked off stage, I and everyone else was happy to be over with it.

“Now, I can perceive a possible situation where it would be sustainable for us, but I cannot stress enough that there has been zero conversation between any of us about reuniting or doing anything.

“I don't think, legally, there even is an entity known as The Dillinger Escape Plan anymore, so we are currently as dissolved as you can be.”

Puciato just released his second solo album, Mirrorcell, and he’ll support the launch with a run of tour dates starting in Switzerland on June 21 and ending in London on July 7.