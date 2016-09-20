Giraffe Tongue Orchestra announce first tour

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra have announced their first tour, which takes place in North America during November and December.

It follows the launch of debut album Broken Lines, which arrives on September 23.

The lineup features William DuVall of Alice In Chains, Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan, alongside Dethklok’s Pete Griffin and former The Mars Volta member Thomas Prigden. Queens Of The Stone Age’s John Theodore guests on two album tracks.

The band their live debut at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August. They’ve released videos for their tracks Blood Moon and Crucifixion.

Frontman DuVall recently said of Broken Lines: “As much of that heavy, progressive stuff is there, there are also more straightforward tunes.

“A couple of them you might be able to dance to as much as headbang to. We all have eclectic tastes and we wanted to represent all of that.”

The band’s dates can be found below.

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra: Broken Lines tracklist

Adapt Or Die Crucifixion No-One Is Innocent Blood Moon Fragments & Ashes Back To The Light All We Have Is Now Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want Thieves And Whores Broken Lines

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra North American tour 2016

Nov 29: Boston Sinclair, MA

Dec 01: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Dec 02: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Dec 03: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Dec 06: San Francisco Independent, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom, CA

Dec 08: Seattle Neoumos, WA

Dec 10: Detroit Magic Stick, MI