Watch Anthrax's acoustic cover of Pink Floyd classic

Anthrax performed an acoustic cover version of Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb on a live radio appearance.

The thrash heroes appeared on Sirius XM’s Opie With Jim Norton talk show where they played the Floyd hit as well as an acoustic version of their own track Breathing Lightning. Video of both performances can be viewed below.

Breathing Lightning is taken from Anthrax’s most recent album, this year’s For All Kings, while Comfortably Numb appeared on Pink Floyd’s 1979 record The Wall.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recently told TeamRock that he remains as inspired by and excited about thrash metal as he ever was.

He said: “I still get the same kick in the ass when I listen to Bonded By Blood from Exodus, or Kill ‘Em All, Hell Awaits, Reign In Blood ­­– any of that stuff. I still get the same charge that I did in 1985.

“I know it’s a cliche, but it really is in my blood. I’ve been doing it since 1981. It’s the reason why I’m here now. A vampire gets turned by its maker, and it’s like I was bitten by this thing in 1980, and it’s never, ever gone away. It’s in my blood to do this.”

Anthrax have a number of tour dates still to come this year.

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 23: Shreveport Riverside Warehouse, LA

Sep 24: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 25: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 29: Destin Club LA, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 01: Lousville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 04: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 06: Baton Rouge Varsity Theater, LA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 14: Idaho Falls Hitt Event Center, ID

Oct 15: Garden City Revolution Concert House, ID

Oct 16: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 21: Portland Daze Of The Dead, OR

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 25: Flagstaff Orpheum Theater, AZ

Oct 26: EL Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX