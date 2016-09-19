Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album review: Broken Lines

Comprised of members of Alice In Chains, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon and the Mars Volta, this is a clever hybrid of prog, hard rock and dance; there’s even a full-blown power ballad (that’s part The Tubes, part Kate Bush atmospherics) in the shape of All We Have Is Now.

It helps that all the band members share a musical heritage that is probably best described as ‘unconventional’, so creating an album on which the thundering Fragments & Ashes (with its nods towards AIC and Mastodon) can sit happily alongside a song like Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want (with its sporadic Dillinger-like funk and horn parts) seems and sounds like the most natural thing in the world.

