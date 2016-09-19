Trending

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album review: Broken Lines

As oxymorons go, ‘supergroup’ must be right up there; for every Them Crooked Vultures, a Bad English. So where does that leave Giraffe Tongue Orchestra?

By Reviews 

TODO alt text

Comprised of members of Alice In Chains, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon and the Mars Volta, this is a clever hybrid of prog, hard rock and dance; there’s even a full-blown power ballad (that’s part The Tubes, part Kate Bush atmospherics) in the shape of All We Have Is Now.

It helps that all the band members share a musical heritage that is probably best described as ‘unconventional’, so creating an album on which the thundering Fragments & Ashes (with its nods towards AIC and Mastodon) can sit happily alongside a song like Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want (with its sporadic Dillinger-like funk and horn parts) seems and sounds like the most natural thing in the world.

The top 20 best supergroups