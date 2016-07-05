Ginger Wildheart adds UK dates

Ginger Wildheart has added further dates to his previously announced UK tour.
The Ginger Wildheart Band will hit the road with Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors on all dates, along with Ginger’s other band Massive Wagons. He’ll also perform in Hey! Hello! in the support slot at his London date on July 22.
Former Wildhearts bassist Danny McCormack will open at the Leeds, Newcastle and Cambridge shows in his new punk band, The Main Grains.
Ginger said: “Let’s feed your head and heart with some mighty melody and gargantuan guitars.
“The whole event is set to be a classic rock package, the likes of which haven’t been seen on these shores since bands could all play.”
The Wildhearts released live album Never Outdrunk, Never Outsung - Phuq Live last month. The newly announced dates can be found below in bold.
Ginger Wildheart tour dates 2016
Jul 09: Gloucestershire 2000Trees Festival (Hey! Hello! & Ginger Acoustic)
Jul 10: Perthshire T In The Park (Hey! Hello!)
Jul 12: Bristol Exchange
Jul 13: Leicester Musician
Jul 14: Leeds Brudenell
Jul 15: Glasgow Stereo
Jul 16: Aberdeen Underdog
Jul 18: Manchester Deaf Institute - sold out
Jul 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Jul 20: Cambridge Portland Arms - sold out
Jul 21: Cambridge Portland Arms
Jul 22: London Brooklyn Bowl (The Ginger Wildheart Band & Hey! Hello!)
Jul 23: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair
Jul 24: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival (Hey! Hello!)