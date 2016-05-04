Trending

The Wildhearts unveil Never Outdrunk Never Outsung - Phuq Live album

By Classic Rock  

Album recorded last year when Wildhearts reunited for 20th anniversary of iconic record Phuq

Ginger Wildheart onstage in 2015
(Image: © Getty)

The Wildhearts will release their live album Never Outdrunk, Never Outsung - Phuq Live on June 3.

It was recorded when the band reunited for the 20th anniversary of their iconic record Phuq in September last year. It will be released via Round Records, frontman Ginger Wildheart’s record label.

The album is described as an hour of “huge riffs and catchy choruses taking the audience on a roller coaster journey, continuing to captivate their fans before Getting It closes out the set in a riot of chants and refrains.” It can be pre-ordered via Pledge Music.

The Wildhearts are scheduled to appear at the Download Festival on June 10.

Meanwhile, The Ginger Wildheart Band recently announced a seven-date UK tour with support from Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors along with Massive Wagons.

Never Outdrunk, Never Outsung - Phuq Live tracklist

  1. I Wanna Go Where The People Go
  2. V Day
  3. Just In Lust
  4. Baby Strange
  5. Nita Nitro
  6. Jonesing For Jones
  7. Up Your Arse You Fucking Cunt
  8. Woah Shit, You Got Through
  9. Cold Patootie Tango
  10. Caprice
  11. Be My Drug
  12. Naivety Play
  13. In Lilly’s Garden
  14. Getting It
