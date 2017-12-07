Ghost tease live album Ceremony And Devotion

Ghost have released a short trailer for their upcoming live album titled Ceremony And Devotion.

Details on the release are thin on the ground, but Amazon report that the double disc set and digital download will arrive on January 19 via Spinefarm Records.

Back in October, the band introduced their “new” frontman Papa Emeritus Zero as they wrapped up their touring commitments for 2015’s Meliora and their Popestar EP.

The spectacle in Gothenburg saw Papa Emeritus III being dragged off stage to be replaced with the latest incarnation of the vocalist.

He told the crowd: “I am Papa Emeritus Zero. The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now.”

Ghost leader Tobias Forge said in September that the band hoped to have a new studio album out by April next year.

Further details on Ceremony And Devotion will be revealed in due course.

