Ghost release new track Square Hammer

Ghost have premiered a new track called Square Hammer with Sirius XM.

It’s the first new music from the band since last year’s Grammy Award-winning third album Meliora. Square Hammer can be heard via the Sirius XM player below.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls says: “We’re very proud of it. We’re obviously thrilled to be able to play something new. This is a short, to-the-point little gem right at the jugular.”

It is not clear whether the track will appear on Ghost’s upcoming fourth album.

Last month, a Nameless Ghoul said the band are “too funny” to be taken seriously by metal purists.

The Ghoul said: “I do think to a certain degree that we are misunderstood. We started off doing this with the intention of becoming this small horror rock band. It was supposed to be entertaining.

“The more puritan sort of metal people think we’re too funny, or too this or that. We want people to be happy.

“We represent humour and happiness. It’s quite commonly known that laughter, satire and humour – at least from a medieval point-of-view – was very much regarded as a craft of the devil.

“I’ve been listening to ‘devil music’ ever since I was a kid. For me it’s so natural, but its rock’n’roll. The tool of the devil is to trick with you to screw with each other.”

Ghost will release a covers EP ahead of their fourth album. The EP is due later this year.

Click to play.

Sep 16: Rochester The Armory, NY

Sep 17: New London Revolution Rock Fest, CT

Sep 18: Chester Monster Energy Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 21: Cleveland Masonic Auditorium, OH

Sep 23: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

Sep 24: Fort Worth Texas Munity, TX

Sep 25: Houston Open Air, TX

Sep 27: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 28: St Louis The Pageat, MO

Sep 30: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Kalamazoo State Theatre, MI

Oct 05: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA

Oct 07: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Oct 08: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 09: Missoula The Wilma Theater, MT

Oct 11: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 13: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Oct 14: Seattle The Moore Theater, WA

Oct 15: Eugene McDonald Theatre, OR

Oct 16: Portland The Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 18: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 22: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Oct 27: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 28: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 31: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Nov 02: Orlando The Hard Rock, FL

Nov 03: Miami Beach Fillmore Miami Beach, FL

Nov 04: Jacksonville The Florida Theatre, FL

Nov 05: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 07: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Nov 09: Toronto Queen Elizabeth Theatre, ON

Nov 11: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Nov 12: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Ghost Quiz