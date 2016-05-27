Ghost say covers EP will bridge the gap to new sound

Ghost’s upcoming covers EP will help them experiment with the new direction they’re taking for their next album, one of the band’s Nameless Ghoul has revealed.

He says the as-yet-untitled record, due out this autumn, incorporates “different elements” so that fans can gradually get comfortable with the band’s change in sound when they release the full-length follow-up to last year’s Meliora.

The Ghoul tells No Brown M&Ms: “I’m not gonna throw stones at the show that we’re doing right now, but this was definitely a baby format of what I had in mind.

“On an ideal night, at a big theatre, it looks okay – it’s cool and it maximises the thing that we’re doing. But I felt that we really need another chance to show what we can do if we have a bigger production on this cycle.

“Doing this covers EP is a little bit recreational in a way. It’s also a good way for us to incorporate elements.

“If you hear the EP, don’t think that, ‘Oh, the next album is gonna sound exactly like this,’ but that is a good way for us to sneak in elements. You might hear a synth sound like this on the next record, but not as evident.”

Speaking about their 2013 cover of Roky Erickson’s If You Have Ghosts, he describes it as “definitely a new dimension of pop-rock that we hadn’t really done before. It’s sort of closer to R.E.M. than it is Black Sabbath.”

He adds: “We’re not doing the same thing this time, but we’re doing something else in order to get people to feel comfortable with the direction of the next album.”

A Nameless Ghoul previously said the EP would “re-energise” Ghost’s album cycle.

The band are currently touring Europe, and will appear at this year's Download festival at Donington on June 12.

