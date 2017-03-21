Ghost Bath stream new track Ambrosial

Ghost Bath have released a stream of their new track Ambrosial.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Starmourner, which will launch on April 21 via Nuclear Blast. The record is the final part of a trilogy that started with 2014’s Funeral and continued on 2015’s Moonlover.

Vocalist Nameless says of the track: “Ambrosial is one of the most surreal songs on the record. The end is near trance-inducing in its structure. If you make it out to one of our shows you can hear this beast of a track live.”

Ghost Bath previously released the track Thrones from Starmourner, and said that each of the 12 tracks would be accompanied by a painting and a story to read alongside.

Nameless said: “The stories, or parables, look into Jewish angelology and the hierarchy of angels as found in the bible and other religious texts.

“Although the album has a definitive joyful and hopeful feel, it is still drenched in depression and sorrow, as any true Ghost Bath record should be.”

The band will play a run of headline shows with Astronoid across North America next month. They’ll then return to the UK and Ireland with Katatonia and headline their own show at London’s Sebright Arms on May 16.

Starmourner is available for pre-order.

The Starmourner cover

Ghost Bath Starmourner tracklist

Astral Seraphic Ambrosial Ethereal Celestial Angelic Luminescence Thrones Elysian Cherubim Prncipalities Ode

Apr 14: Winnipeg The Park Theatre, MB

Apr 15: Regina TBA, SK

Apr 16: Calgary Distortion, AB

Apr 17: Vancouver Astoria, BC

Apr 18: Seattle Highline, WA

Apr 19: Portland Ash Street Saloon, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco Thee Parkside, CA

Apr 21: Los Angeles Complex, CA

Apr 22: San Diego Soda Bar, CA

Apr 23: Tempe Yucca Tap Room, AZ

Apr 25: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 26: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

May 07: Leeds The Brudenell Social Club, UK (with Katatonia)

May 08: Bristol The Marble Factory, UK (with Katatonia)

May 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK (with Katatonia)

May 10: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK (with Katatonia)

May 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK (with Katatonia)

May 12: Glasgow Garage, UK (with Katatonia)

May 13: Belfast Limelight 2, UK (with Katatonia)

May 14: Dublin Academy, Ireland (with Katatonia)

May 16: London Sebright Arms, UK (Headline show)

New Noise: Ghost Bath