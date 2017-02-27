Ghost Bath announce London headline date

Ghost Bath have announced their first-ever headline show.

The gig will take place at London’s Sebright Arms on May 16 and will come after the band’s run of support slots with Katatonia the same month.

The dates have been lined up in support of their new album Starmourner, which is out on April 21 via Nuclear Blast. The record is the final part of a trilogy that started with 2014’s Funeral and continues on 2015’s Moonlover.

The 72-minute album is said to be “heavy, melodic, and dramatic black metal” and explore “joy instead of sorrow, the cosmos instead of Earth, paradise instead of purgatory and, most importantly, it explores ecstasy instead of tragedy, as its basic human emotion.”

Each of the 12 tracks is accompanied by a painting and a story to read alongside.

Vocalist Nameless says: “The stories, or parables, look into Jewish angelology and the hierarchy of angels as found in the bible and other religious texts.

“Although the album has a definitive joyful and hopeful feel, it is still drenched in depression and sorrow, as any true Ghost Bath record should be.”

The band recently released a stream of Thrones from Starmourner which is now available for pre-order. Listen to it below, along with a list of the band’s upcoming live shows. Tickets for Ghost Bath’s headline show are now available via MyTicket.

The Starmourner cover

Ghost Bath Starmourner tracklist

Astral Seraphic Ambrosial Ethereal Celestial Angelic Luminescence Thrones Elysian Cherubim Prncipalities Ode

May 07: Leeds The Brudenell Social Club (with Katatonia)

May 08: Bristol The Marble Factory (with Katatonia)

May 09: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms (with Katatonia)

May 10: Southampton Engine Rooms (with Katatonia)

May 11: Manchester Sound Control (with Katatonia)

May 12: Glasgow Garage (with Katatonia)

May 13: Belfast Limelight 2 (with Katatonia)

May 14: Dublin Academy (with Katatonia)

May 16: London Sebright Arms (Headline show)

