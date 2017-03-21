Bloodstock add 7 more bands to 2017 bill

Winterfylleth, Dendera, Kroh, Abhorrent Decimation, Bossk, Courtesans and Wretched Soul are the latest names to be added to this year’s Bloodstock bill.

They joint previously announced artists including Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Skindred, Blind Guardian, Whitechapel, Testament, Hatebreed and Obituary, along with Soilwork, Wintersun, Macabre and Scarab and Arch Enemy, Chelsea Grin and Oni, King 810, Inquisition and King Parrot.

Winterfylleth will play on the main stage in support of their fifth album Dark Hereafter which launched in 2016, while Dendera, Kroh, Abhorrent Decimation, Bossk, Courtesans and Wretched Soul are all lined up for performances on the Sophie Lancaster stage.

Bloodstock 2017 will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Tickets for the weekend, including VIP passes, are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website, while a full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below.

In addition, the festival has announced its first run of club nights which will take place across England and Wales throughout April and May.

The evenings will see tracks from old and new Bloodstock bands played, with tickets and giveaways also up for grabs.

Organisers says: “Expect fun ways to win tickets – previous year’s events featured the likes of bucking broncos, endurance tests, and air guitaring!”

Check out the full list of dates below, while further nights will be added in due course.

Apr 07: Woking Schism

Apr 08: Middlesbrough SUMO at Medicine Bar

Apr 08: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Apr 13: Doncaster Rawkus at Vintage Rock Bar

Apr 14: Bournemouth Thank Rock It’s Friday At Sound Circus

Apr 14: London Project Mayhem At Electric Ballroom

Apr 14: Ipswich The Riot At the Cock And Pye

Apr 14: Stoke Afterlife At The Underground

Apr 15: Coventry The Phoenix

Apr 15: Norwich Meltdown At The Waterfront

Apr 17: Reading Sakura

Apr 19: Huddersfield Rawkus At The Parish

Apr 19: Liverpool Rawkus At EBGB’s

Apr 20: Sheffield Rawkus At The Leadmill – ft Benji Webbe DJ set

Apr 21: Bury Rawkus At Yates

Apr 21: London Rawkus At Lounge 666

Apr 21: Leicester Firebug

Apr 22: Birmingham Uprawr At Asylum

Apr 22: Cardiff FUEL

Apr 22: Camberley The Agincourt

Apr 24: Preston Rawkus At Blitz

Apr 28: Bristol PHUCT At Bierkeller

Apr 28: London Voodoo At Elektrowerkz

Apr 28: Plymouth Envy

Apr 29: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Apr 29: Sheffield The Corporation

May 04: Exeter TPT At Timepiece

May 05: Portsmouth Thunderdome At Edge of The Wedge

May 06: Hanley Devil’s Night At JJ’s

May 06: Brighton Apocalypse At Envy

May 06: Stoke Alt Ctl Del At The Underground

May 12: London Project Mayhem At Electric Ballroom

May 13: Southampton Apocalypse At The 1865

May 19: Leicester Firebug

May 20: Stoke Rawkus At The Underground

May 20: Coventry The Phoenix

May 20: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

May 20: Middlesbrough SUMO At Medicine Bar

May 20: Norwich Meltdown At The Waterfront

May 26: London Voodoo At Elektrowerkz

May 27: Wigan Rawkus At The Boulevard

May 27: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

May 27: Sheffield The Corporation

