Ghost Against Ghost announce debut album Still Love

Ghost Against Ghost have announced that they’ll release their debut album later this year.

Titled Still Love, it’ll launch on April 14 via Our Silent Canvas and is said to weave “themes of love, heartbreak, and betrayal into monolithic synth-driven space-rock, with inspiration as diverse as Nine Inch Nails, Sigur Ros, Vangelis and Pink Floyd.”

Two versions of the 65-minute album will be released – an audiophile version, which is said to be more dynamic and quieter, and a louder master.

Writer and producer Christopher Bono says: “As a producer, I’m continuously exploring vintage, analogue gear and instruments contrasted with the precise benefits of modern, digital techniques and equipment.

“Simultaneously, as a composer, I see the pros and cons of the analogue-digital domains similarly to the differences found in writing and arranging for acoustic versus electronic instruments.

“In both cases there is a colourful beauty created when the different production styles and sound worlds are blended in unexpected ways.”

In addition, the band have released a stream of album track Resume. Listen to it below.

Ghost Against Ghost Still Love tracklist