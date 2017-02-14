The Neal Morse Band announce Morsefest 2015 live package

The Neal Morse Band have announced that they’ll release a live package celebrating Morsefest 2015 next month.

It’ll launch on 2DVD, 2 Blu-ray and 4CD on March 24 via Radiant Records/Metal Blade and is available for pre-order now.

A statement on the release reads: “In addition to The Neal Morse Band featuring drummer Mike Portnoy, the 38 musicians on stage create a prog orchestra. Over two nights – one on each video disc – in 2015, they perform new arrangements of material from Neal Morse’s career.

“The two concerts span over five hours, venturing beyond the studio versions they’re based on. In addition to complete performances of the Sola Scriptura and Question albums, there are songs from Spock’s Beard, featuring guest Nick D’Virgilio, Transatlantic, and surprises – including performances with guitar legend Phil Keaggy.

“Accompanied by extravagant visuals, including three video screens and live dancers, Morsefest 2015 is the most massive live release of Morse’s career.”

Morse adds: “Morsefest 2015 was absolutely incredible for me! We performed Question and Sola Scriptura plus a lot of other really cool stuff with full choir, horns, orchestral percussion, strings, piano harp, Cuika and dancers!

“The artwork on the video wall was absolutely mind blowing. Combine that with the atmosphere of the community of fans and the love in the room – it was definitely a peak experience in my career, and I think the DVD and Blu-ray are among the finest we’ve ever produced.”

Along with the concerts, the live package also features a one-hour documentary showing behind-the-scenes footage and is said to be “an engaging glimpse into the whirlwind staging of this event.”

The Neal Morse Band released their latest album The Similitude Of A Dream last year. They head out on the road across Europe from next month.

Morsefest 2015 contents

Disc 1

Intro The Call The Grand Experiment Go the Way You Go MacArthur Park A Whole ‘Nother Trip New Jerusalem Question Mark Intro Temple of The Living God Another World The Outsider Sweet Elation In the Fire Solid As the Sun The Glory of The Lord Outside Looking In 12 Entrance Inside His Presence The Temple Of the Living God Reprise

Disc 2

Intro The Door The Conflict My Heart The Conclusion Waterfall At the End of the Day Wind at My Back Whirlwind Medley Thank You’s

Additional

Making-of Documentary

Mar 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 23: Milan TBA, Italy

Mar 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 25: Aschaffenburg Colo-Saal, Germany

Mar 26: Berlin Lido, Germany

Mar 28: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Mar 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 30: Verviers Spirit of 66, Belgium

Mar 31: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Apr 01: Malmo KB, Sweden

Apr 02: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 04: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 05: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Apr 06: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 09: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Apr 12 Tel Aviv Havana Club, Israel

May 06: Gettysburg RosFest, PA