Get the limited edition Pendragon Bundle issue of Prog - on sale now

Prog is proud to partner with Pendragon for this exclusive Love Over Fear bundle.

The bundle contains the latest issue of Prog Magazine with an exclusive, not-in-the-shops Pendragon cover, plus an exclusive Love Over Fear art print, signed by the artist Liz Saddington and a lyric sheet for new song Starfish And The Moon, personally hand-signed by each member of the band.

Inside you'll find a six-page interview with Nick Barrett looking back over 40 years of the band's career and their mighty fine new album Love Over Fear. And this special bundle issue also comes with four great Roger Dean art prints depicting the art from Fragile, Close To The Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans and Relayer, the Best of RareNoise Records sampler and the 132-page The Prog Collection e-book that come with the standard retail issue.

It's limited to just 200 copies worldwide. Oder yours while they last, because when they're gone, they're gone.

Get the Pendragon bundle now.